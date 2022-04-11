SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department announced Monday that it would be increasing high-visibility patrols in the Mission District. The increase came as a response to an uptick in violent robberies in the area.

In February, two teenagers and an adult were arrested in connection to a series of robberies in the Mission District. On February 23, three robberies were reported in the span of an hour in the Mission District.

A man was also fatally stabbed in the Mission District around 2:00 a.m. April 7.

Additionally, SFPD offered these tips on how to remain safe in the city:

• Always be alert and aware of your surroundings.

• Trust your intuition! If something feels weird, trust your gut and change the situation.

• Keep valuables and electronics out of sight.

• Safety in numbers—walk with others, on populated streets.

• Know your resources. Use this guide to get started.

