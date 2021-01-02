SFPD: Man who killed 2 in hit-and-run was driving stolen car

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is releasing new details following a hit-and-run collision that left two women dead on New Year’s Eve.

Just before 4 p.m., officers arrived to the scene at 2nd and Mission Streets where they located the two victims.

Officials say a gray Honda was traveling on 2nd Street towards Mission Street against a red light and hit a gray Ford traveling on Mission Street towards 2nd Street. The Honda hit the Ford then struck the two women who were crossing the street in the crosswalk.

One of the women died at the scene despite life-saving efforts from emergency responders.

The second victim was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries but later died at the hospital.

The driver of the car immediately left the car and fled the scene on foot. Witnesses followed the driver who was seen entering a commercial building on the 100 block of 2nd Street.

Photo: SFPD

An officer entered the building and followed the the suspect inside. After a foot pursuit inside the building, officers located the suspect and took him into custody.

The suspect’s car was reported stolen out of Daly City on Dec. 29.

Investigators searched the car and found a handgun with an extended magazine and suspected methamphetamine inside.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Troy McAllister from San Francisco, is currently on parole for robbery. He was booked into San Francisco for the following:

Driving a stolen vehicle (10851(a) CVC)

Possession of stolen property (496 PC)

Running a red light (21453(a) CVC)

Speeding (22350 CVC)

Two counts of hit and run (20001(a) CVC)

Two counts of voluntary manslaughter (192(a) PC)

Burglary (459 PC)

Resisting arrest (148(a) PC)

Driving under the influence (DUI) of drugs (23152(c) CVC)

Two counts of DUI causing injury (23153(g) CVC)

Possession of methamphetamines (11377(a) HS)

Possession of methamphetamines for sales (11378 HS)

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm (29800(a)(1) PC)

Possession of a large capacity firearm magazine (32310(a) PC)

Additionally, Southern Police Station officers reported a burglary at a restaurant on the 200 block of Ritch Street on Dec. 31 around 3:15 p.m. Following an investigation, officials determined that McAllister committed the burglary prior to the hit-and-run collision.

An independent investigation of the burglary is being conducted by investigators.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin tweeted about the incident and promised change to the system.

“We will make changes to ensure that people on parole receive the supervision and structure needed from parole to prevent this kind of tragedy from recurring,” he wrote on Twitter.

While an arrest has been made, the vehicle collision and burglary remain active and ongoing investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD at (415) 575-4444.