SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco political and law enforcement leaders joined together for the 26th annual Chinese Lunar New Year crime prevention and public safety press conference.

“We want Lunar New Year in San Francisco to be a great experience and it will be,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“We have been working diligently to make sure that those who target the AAPI community with violence, or any other crimes are held accountable,” said Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco District Attorney.

Law enforcement officials said more officers will be patrolling Chinatown. “We are making sure that our foot beats are fully staffed and we’re making sure to concentrate on those passageways and alleyways that are often overlooked,” said Captain Douglas Farmer, San Francisco Police Department.

Those celebrating the Year of the Rabbit are encouraged by SFPD that if you see something, say something.

In case of emergencies, call 9-1-1

For non-emergencies, dial (415)- 553-0123

For city services and other questions, call 3-1-1

“What we need to do is be vigilant, looking out at every moment, being careful, looking out for your neighbors, your friends whether that be on the street or online,” said David Chui, San Francisco City Attorney.

Law enforcement officials urge the public to be on the lookout for scams. “When strangers ask for money or jewelry, don’t even go down that road. Don’t follow strangers anywhere. Don’t bring them to your home and definitely don’t share your financial information, said Chief Bill Scott, San Francisco Police Department.