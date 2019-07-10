SFPD: Person injured after being hit by car driven by burglary suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police say two people broke into a parked car near the Legion of Honor Museum Tuesday in San Francisco and struck the car’s owner with another car, causing life-threatening injuries.

Police say the break-in happened just after 4 p.m. near the museum in the 100 block of 34th Avenue.

The car owner witnessed their car being broken into and tried to take photos of the suspects, according to police.

That’s when the two suspects jumped back into their own car and tried to leave the scene.

On their way out, they hit the car owner, leaving the victim in life-threatening, but stable condition, police say.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the suspects were possibly driving a silver BMW.