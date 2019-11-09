SFPD reports show a decline in use of force

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department report authorities have seen a 24 percent decrease in use of force over the past year.

Police credit training and their commitment to effectively manage crises in the field to de-escalate situations and obtain a safe and positive outcome

“We know that our focus on de-escalation and proportionality is creating more positive outcomes,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott.

“San Francisco continues to see a decline in violent crime, thanks to our continued collaboration with the public. From our foot beats to our station staff, we are committed to working with our communities to increase trust and build an even safer San Francisco,” Scott said.

The department has recently introduced Critical Mindset Coordinated Responses training to further enhance crisis response strategies.

Reports show since authorities started to track force incidents from July 2016, the use of force has dropped 47 percent.

While use of force complaints against police have gone down, attacks against police have gone up 7 percent.

