SFPD searching for suspects in Chinatown assaults, robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed two people in San Francisco’s Chinatown earlier this month.

Police say the incidents happened just after 1 p.m. on July 15 near Stockton and Pacific Streets.

The first victim was approached by three suspects, police say, who then lifted the 56-year-old victim off his feet and threw him to the ground.

Police say a second person tried to help, but was knocked unconscious in the process.

The suspects stole a watch from the first victim.

Both victims suffered head injuries, but were treated at the hospital and later released.

Those with information on the attacks or suspects are asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.