Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

SFPD searching for suspects in Chinatown assaults, robbery

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding three suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed two people in San Francisco’s Chinatown earlier this month.

Police say the incidents happened just after 1 p.m. on July 15 near Stockton and Pacific Streets.

The first victim was approached by three suspects, police say, who then lifted the 56-year-old victim off his feet and threw him to the ground.

Police say a second person tried to help, but was knocked unconscious in the process.

The suspects stole a watch from the first victim.

Both victims suffered head injuries, but were treated at the hospital and later released.

Those with information on the attacks or suspects are asked to contact San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News