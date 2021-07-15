SFPD: Western Addition stabbing leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries when a suspect stabbed him during an argument in a home in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded at about 2:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of O’Farrell Street, where the suspect approached the victim, an argument ensued and the victim was stabbed, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available.

No arrest has been made in the case and police have not released any description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.