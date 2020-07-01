SF’s The Little Chihuahua closing 1 location after employees test positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Little Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant has closed one of its San Francisco locations after its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant announced to social media Wednesday that its Divisidero location will be shut down because three employees have the novel coronavirus.

“We asked for your trust and you gave it to us, so we’re holding up our end of the deal,” the statement read. “Though the health department doesn’t mandate this, we’ve ceased operations today while we determine what’s best for our employees safety and public health.”

Restaurant owner/founder “Andrew” said they have followed guidelines from the San Francisco Health Department and the CDC since day one of the pandemic.

He also said employees wear masks and gloves at all times, the restaurants are sanitized every hour and all employees’ temperatures are checked. Additionally, employees are asked three questions about their wellness and health of those at their homes.

Furthermore, employees practice social distancing, frequent hand-washing and other precautions mandated for public safety.

All employees will be paid during the closure, the post says.

“Before anything, your safety and the safety of our employees is our primary concern, period,” the post read. “The financial impact will bear no weight on how we make decisions because this is deeply rooted in the moral fiber of our company. All employees will be paid during the closure and we continue to monitor the wellbeing of our employees who are ill.”

The well-known Mexican restaurant has three other locations in the city, one on Polk Street, one in the Noe Valley neighborhood and one in the Mission.

