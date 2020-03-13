SFUSD to continue providing free student meals amid shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Unified School District announced on Friday that it will continue to provide free meals to students during the two week shutdown related to COVID-19 concerns.

Beginning March 17 eight pickup sites, that will provide breakfast and lunch, will be available across San Francisco, with an additional six to be added the next day.

The district will announce the exact locations Monday after training staff and cleaning the sites.

“We are committed to continuing to provide healthy meals for our students over the next several weeks while students are not in school,” SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews said. “We are grateful for the support we already receive to make this happen, and would appreciate additional support from the community to help us keep our students fed.”

SFUSD is coordinating efforts with the SF Department of Emergency Management, the Red Cross and the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. By coordinating with the food bank, options to allow adults access to groceries at the sites might be possible.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that we are able to get healthy food out to the community,” said San Francisco-Marin Food Bank Executive Director Paul Ash. “We are collaborating closely with SFUSD and will be working to provide food pantry distributions at all of the sites that remain open.”

Packaged meals for pick-up and take-away will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Breakfast and lunch will be served with vegetables, fresh fruit and milk. Shelf-stable meals will also be available. Students can pick up breakfast and lunch between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Students will not need to enter the school building for pick-up.

SFUSD will have the capacity to serve 11,600 breakfasts and 11,600 lunches each day, and is exploring options to provide supper. A U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver allows SFUSD to provide multiple days worth of breakfasts and lunches for students to eat off-site. However, this waiver does not support after school meals, which almost 10,000 SFUSD students rely on every day.

As of now, the free meals for students will be available through Friday, March 27. SFUSD is exploring options to continue this service through regularly scheduled spring break, from March 30 through April 3.

Schools are expected to reopen April 3 after two weeks of shutdown and the district’s natural spring break time.