Shake Shack is giving its customers an early Christmas present with its latest deal.

The burger chain is giving away free chicken sandwiches, bacon cheese fries and milkshakes.

To redeem the deal, customers would need to place an order worth at least $10 at the in-store kiosks or online and enter a promo code to receive their freebie item.

The codes CHICKENLINE, PROPFRY or SHAKESPREAD need to be used to receive a free chicken sandwich, bacon cheese fries or classic shake, respectively.

One freebie can be redeemed per order.

The deal is available nationwide at all Shake Shack locations, excluding those in airports, stadiums arenas, travel plazas and museums.

The deal came to be after Shake Shack partnered with Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” to bet on three NFL games last weekend.

After all the bets paid off, Shake Shack held up its end of the bargain and footed the bill for the free sandwiches, fries and desserts.

Shake Shack ran a similar promotion in November.