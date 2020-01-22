Shake Shack testing 4-day work weeks for managers

(CNN) — Shake Shack says is has been testing out a four-day work wee.

Company CEO Randy Garutti revealed the move in a recent CNN interview.

For now, the four-day work week is only available managers.

Garutti says there are lots of benefits — including saving parents money on childcare.

The shortened week is only available in about 30 percent of Shake Shack’s U.S. locations.

They’re considering expanding it to more stores.

Garutti said his goal is to encourage people t grow within the company and eventually become managers themselves.