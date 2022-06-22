FILE- Close up on the face of a shark swimming in the water (Getty Images)

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KRON) — A shark attacked a man off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on Wednesday, the Pacific Grove Police Department confirmed to KRON4.

PGPD issued a press release stating that at around 10:35 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shark attack at Lovers Point Beach. Members of PGPD, Monterey Fire Department, members of State Parks, and American Medical Response (AMR) were on scene.

The adult male swimmer sustained “significant injuries” due to the shark bite, and was transported to Natividad Hospital. PGPD told KRON4 that the victim was bitten in the leg and the stomach. One witness said that the man was paddling on a standup paddleboard when the attack happened.

According to the PGPD press release, the Monterey Fire Department and Seaside Fire Department deployed a drone to do an aerial search of the area. At the time of the press release Wednesday afternoon there have been no further sightings.

Officials have not yet identified what species the shark is. Great white sharks live in the Monterey Bay and were responsible for other attacks against people in previous years.

