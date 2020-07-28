Shattered: A History of Deadly Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

San Francisco, Calif. (KRON) – The days following a mass shooting are often filled with a collective sense of support and mourning for the victims and their families. As the news coverage fades and life returns to normal for community members, the pain and devastation felt by those whose loved ones were lost does not end; their lives remain shattered.

The below list of deadly mass shootings in the Bay Area is not meant to glorify the crimes or shooters, but to preserve the memory of the victims and prevent the tragedies from becoming lost in history.

Orinda Halloween Shooting

Date: October 31, 2019 Location: Orinda

The Victims:

A Memorial for the Victims in Orinda, November 2019

Tiyon Farley, 22 (Antioch)

Omar Taylor, 24 (Pittsburg)

Ramon Hill Jr., 23 (San Francisco)

Javin County, 29 (Sausalito)

Oshiana Tompkins, 19 (Vallejo)

The Shooters

Still at Large

How it Happened:

Investigators reported finding four guns at the scene of the shooting

A group of more than 100 partygoers had shown up at a large home rented on Airbnb. The party on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane in Orinda had been advertised on social media.

Before the shooting, neighbors had called police complaining about the noise. Officers were already on their way when the shootout began inside the home just before 11:00 p.m.

Three gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene; two other victims died later at the hospital.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff described the scene inside the home as a “bloodbath” and blamed rival gangs. Five arrests were made in the days following the shooting, but the charges were later dropped.

Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Date: July 28, 2019 Location: Gilroy

Two of the Three Victims in the Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting were Children

The Victims:

Keyla Salazar, 13 (San Jose)

Trevor Irby, 25 (Santa Cruz)

Stephen, 6 (San Jose)

The Shooter:

High School Yearbook Photo of Santino Legan

Santino Legan, (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound)

How it Happened:

The shooter, Santino Legan cut through a fence along Uvas Creek to gain access to the Gilroy Garlic Festival grounds without going through a metal detector.

Witnesses say the 19-year-old stepped out from behind the Vineyard Stage and began firing towards the food tents along Gourmet Alley. The gunman was wearing a bullet proof vest, body armor, armed with an AK-47, and had many high-capacity rounds of ammunition.

People flee from gunfire, July 28, 2019

Officers patrolling the festival opened fire on the shooter in less than a minute. An autopsy revealed Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The case is being investigated by the FBI as an act of domestic terrorism. No motive has been determined.

Yountville Veterans Shooting

Date: March 9, 2018 Location: Yountville

Three staff members of The Pathway Home were killed in the shooting

The Victims:

Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba (Pregnant)

Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick

Christine Loeber, Executive Director

The Shooter:

Yountville Shooter Albert Wong was a patient at the The Pathway Home

Albert Wong (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gun Shot Wound)

How it Happened:

At 10:19 a.m. Afghanistan Veteran Albert Wong entered The Pathway Home. The 36-year-old had recently been expelled from the in-patient program which counseled veterans with post-traumatic stress.

Wong interrupted a staff going away party. The shooter was armed with a rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, and was wearing eye and ear protection. Wong allowed veterans and some staff members leave, while keeping three female staff members hostage.

The Pathway Home permanently closed following the shooting

After a brief shootout and hours-long standoff, law enforcement made entry into the veterans home and discovered the three hostages and the gunman dead. One of the victims was 26 weeks pregnant.

UPS Shooting

Date: June 14, 2017 Location: San Francisco

Three UPS workers were Shot and Killed at the Potrero Hill Facility

The Victims:

Wayne Chan, 56

Benson Louie, 50

Mike Lefiti, 46

The Shooter:

UPS Shooter Jimmy Lam took his own

Jimmy Lam (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound)

How it Happened:

According to a witness, the day of the shooting started like any other at the UPS Facility at 320 San Bruno Avenue, with drivers doing warm-up stretches and listening to company announcements before heading out on their routes.

At 8:50 a.m. during a daily employee meeting, Jimmy Lam opened fire without warning. Lam shot four people in the meeting, two died.

A photo of the MAC-10 Assault Weapon used by the Shooter.

Lam then walked outside the building, he shot another victim multiple times. Lam walked back into the UPS building, when officers arrived they confronted him, that is when Lam took his own life.

At the time, a San Francisco Police Department official had said Lam appeared to have felt disrespected by co-workers but did not know if that motivated the shooting .

Oikos University Shooting

Date: April 2, 2012 Location: Oakland

Seven people were shot and killed in the Oikos University Shooting

The Victims:

Lydia Sim, 21 (Student)

Sonam Choedon, 33 (Student)

Grace Kim, 23 (Student)

Doris Chibuko, 40 (Student)

Judith Seymour, 53 (Student)

Tshering Bhutia, 38 (Student)

Katleen Ping, 24 (Staff)

The Shooter:

Oikos University Shooter One Goh died in prison on March 20, 2019

One Goh (Convicted and died while serving a life sentence)

How it happened:

Police responded to Oikos University, a small East Oakland college catering to the Evangelical Korean Community. Upon arrival officers discovered the bodies of seven people. Some of the victims were lined up and shot ‘execution style’.

Hours later, suspect One Goh surrendered to police in a supermarket parking lot five miles away. Goh told police he had a grudge against the school because it refused to refund his tuition.

Police clear the campus of Oikos University, April 2, 2012

Despite two psychiatrists diagnosing him with paranoid schizophrenia, Goh was found fit to stand trial.

The defendant entered a no contest plea in July of 2017 and was given a life sentence for each of his victims. Goh died at the state prison in Sacramento on March 20, 2019.

101 California Street Shooting

Date: July 1, 1993 Location: San Francisco

Victim Jack Berman was one of Eight People Killed

The Victims:

Allen J. Berk, 52

Jack Berman, 36

Donald Merrill, 48

Shirley Mooser, 64

Deborah Fogel, 33

Jody Sposato, 30

David Sutcliffe, 30

John Scully, 28

The Shooter:

The Scene Outside 101 California St. on July 1, 1993

Gian Luigi Ferri (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gun Shot Wound)

How it happened:

Gian Ferri opened fire on the 34th floor offices of Pettit & Marin law firm at 101 California Street. The shooting began at 2:57 p.m. and lasted four minutes.

According to an Associated Press report he carried three semiautomatic weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition hidden in a legal briefcase strapped to a dolly.

101 California Street on July 1, 1993

Eight people were killed before the gunman committed suicide in an office. Media reports described the shooter as a ‘failed businessman’.

A letter was found on the shooter’s body. In the letter he complained about the law firm where the shooting took place. No clear motive for the shooting has been determined.