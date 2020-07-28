Shattered: A History of Deadly Mass Shootings in the Bay Area

San Francisco, Calif. (KRON) – The days following a mass shooting are often filled with a collective sense of support and mourning for the victims and their families. As the news coverage fades and life returns to normal for community members, the pain and devastation felt by those whose loved ones were lost does not end; their lives remain shattered.
The below list of deadly mass shootings in the Bay Area is not meant to glorify the crimes or shooters, but to preserve the memory of the victims and prevent the tragedies from becoming lost in history.
Orinda Halloween Shooting
Date: October 31, 2019 Location: Orinda
The Victims:
- Tiyon Farley, 22 (Antioch)
- Omar Taylor, 24 (Pittsburg)
- Ramon Hill Jr., 23 (San Francisco)
- Javin County, 29 (Sausalito)
- Oshiana Tompkins, 19 (Vallejo)
The Shooters
- Still at Large
How it Happened:
A group of more than 100 partygoers had shown up at a large home rented on Airbnb. The party on Lucille Way near Knickerbocker Lane in Orinda had been advertised on social media.
Before the shooting, neighbors had called police complaining about the noise. Officers were already on their way when the shootout began inside the home just before 11:00 p.m.
Three gunshot victims were pronounced dead at the scene; two other victims died later at the hospital.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff described the scene inside the home as a “bloodbath” and blamed rival gangs. Five arrests were made in the days following the shooting, but the charges were later dropped.
Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting
Date: July 28, 2019 Location: Gilroy
The Victims:
- Keyla Salazar, 13 (San Jose)
- Trevor Irby, 25 (Santa Cruz)
- Stephen, 6 (San Jose)
The Shooter:
- Santino Legan, (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound)
How it Happened:
The shooter, Santino Legan cut through a fence along Uvas Creek to gain access to the Gilroy Garlic Festival grounds without going through a metal detector.
Witnesses say the 19-year-old stepped out from behind the Vineyard Stage and began firing towards the food tents along Gourmet Alley. The gunman was wearing a bullet proof vest, body armor, armed with an AK-47, and had many high-capacity rounds of ammunition.
Officers patrolling the festival opened fire on the shooter in less than a minute. An autopsy revealed Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The case is being investigated by the FBI as an act of domestic terrorism. No motive has been determined.
Yountville Veterans Shooting
Date: March 9, 2018 Location: Yountville
The Victims:
- Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba (Pregnant)
- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick
- Christine Loeber, Executive Director
The Shooter:
- Albert Wong (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gun Shot Wound)
How it Happened:
At 10:19 a.m. Afghanistan Veteran Albert Wong entered The Pathway Home. The 36-year-old had recently been expelled from the in-patient program which counseled veterans with post-traumatic stress.
Wong interrupted a staff going away party. The shooter was armed with a rifle, a double-barrel shotgun, and was wearing eye and ear protection. Wong allowed veterans and some staff members leave, while keeping three female staff members hostage.
After a brief shootout and hours-long standoff, law enforcement made entry into the veterans home and discovered the three hostages and the gunman dead. One of the victims was 26 weeks pregnant.
UPS Shooting
Date: June 14, 2017 Location: San Francisco
The Victims:
- Wayne Chan, 56
- Benson Louie, 50
- Mike Lefiti, 46
The Shooter:
- Jimmy Lam (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gunshot Wound)
How it Happened:
According to a witness, the day of the shooting started like any other at the UPS Facility at 320 San Bruno Avenue, with drivers doing warm-up stretches and listening to company announcements before heading out on their routes.
At 8:50 a.m. during a daily employee meeting, Jimmy Lam opened fire without warning. Lam shot four people in the meeting, two died.
Lam then walked outside the building, he shot another victim multiple times. Lam walked back into the UPS building, when officers arrived they confronted him, that is when Lam took his own life.
At the time, a San Francisco Police Department official had said Lam appeared to have felt disrespected by co-workers but did not know if that motivated the shooting .
Oikos University Shooting
Date: April 2, 2012 Location: Oakland
The Victims:
- Lydia Sim, 21 (Student)
- Sonam Choedon, 33 (Student)
- Grace Kim, 23 (Student)
- Doris Chibuko, 40 (Student)
- Judith Seymour, 53 (Student)
- Tshering Bhutia, 38 (Student)
- Katleen Ping, 24 (Staff)
The Shooter:
- One Goh (Convicted and died while serving a life sentence)
How it happened:
Police responded to Oikos University, a small East Oakland college catering to the Evangelical Korean Community. Upon arrival officers discovered the bodies of seven people. Some of the victims were lined up and shot ‘execution style’.
Hours later, suspect One Goh surrendered to police in a supermarket parking lot five miles away. Goh told police he had a grudge against the school because it refused to refund his tuition.
Despite two psychiatrists diagnosing him with paranoid schizophrenia, Goh was found fit to stand trial.
The defendant entered a no contest plea in July of 2017 and was given a life sentence for each of his victims. Goh died at the state prison in Sacramento on March 20, 2019.
101 California Street Shooting
Date: July 1, 1993 Location: San Francisco
The Victims:
- Allen J. Berk, 52
- Jack Berman, 36
- Donald Merrill, 48
- Shirley Mooser, 64
- Deborah Fogel, 33
- Jody Sposato, 30
- David Sutcliffe, 30
- John Scully, 28
The Shooter:
- Gian Luigi Ferri (Deceased, Self-inflicted Gun Shot Wound)
How it happened:
Gian Ferri opened fire on the 34th floor offices of Pettit & Marin law firm at 101 California Street. The shooting began at 2:57 p.m. and lasted four minutes.
According to an Associated Press report he carried three semiautomatic weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition hidden in a legal briefcase strapped to a dolly.
Eight people were killed before the gunman committed suicide in an office. Media reports described the shooter as a ‘failed businessman’.
A letter was found on the shooter’s body. In the letter he complained about the law firm where the shooting took place. No clear motive for the shooting has been determined.
