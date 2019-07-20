‘She is so sweet’: San Francisco skateboarder injured in Dolores Hill Bomb

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — When you see videos of San Francisco’s Dolores Street Hill Bomb, you quickly realize it’s filled with fearless skaters.

Many of whom are not wearing helmets as they zip down the street at blazing fast speeds.

21-year-old Tomoko Oikawa was one of those skaters and she’s now fighting for her life at San Francisco General Hospital.

“She was going down hill several times and on her last run she fell and hit her head and fractured the back of her skull,” her sister said.

Shizuka Oikawa-Fung is the well known skater’s sister.

This picture captured by Brandon Davis shows Tomoko just before she fell.

“I wish we could go back into the past and change things but we can’t we can’t focus on the past,” she said.

Tomoko known as tomo in the skating community is the creator of a San Francisco-based grip tape company.

Tomo Skate Co. offers skaters the chance to ride in style with vibrant grip tape designs like this rose or these purple flames.

“She creates stencils and she paints every single one of them by hand so everything is made lovingly by tomoko,” her sister said.

Currently, all proceeds from the online store will help with Tomo’s medical bills.

But Tomo’s sister says she’s not just well known for her skills in the skating community.

Tomo is passionate about giving back.

These pictures show Tomo posing with kids in the Philippines after giving them skateboards featuring her designs.

The halfpipe they’re standing on was also donated with help from friends and family.

Shizuka says it’s that humbleness and willingness to care that she’s looking forward to seeing again from Tomo.

“She is so sweet loving and we’re just ready to take her home, I know it’s going to be months from now before that happens but we’re optimistic,” she said. “And we just want to thank everyone again for all the love and prayers. We’re grateful.”