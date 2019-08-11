‘She needs to twist some arms’: Crowd rallies outside Pelosi’s office

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From Gilroy, to El Paso, texas, then Dayton, Ohio — three mass shootings within a week.

And all three shooters were white men who expressed some form of hate.

Federal investigators said the El Paso shooter, who lived — is anti-immigrant with ties to white nationalism.

Adding he admittedly targeted Mexicans.

Local police say the Gilroy shooter ultimately killed himself.

The FBI is investigating that shooting as an act of domestic terrorism.

“No Trump, Pence, no KKK, no fascist USA”

Outside house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district office in San Francisco Saturday…

Nearly two years removed from a deadly car attack by a man with white supremacist believes in Charlottesville, Virginia, protestors placed blame on President Donald Trump for the violence.

Even going so far as to say he supports it, which earlier this week he denounced.

“I don’t think it helps,” Trump said. “First of all, I don’t like it when they do it because I’m not any of those things. I think it’s a disgrace. For them to throw out the race word again — racist, racist, racist — that’s all they use. To anybody, they call Nancy Pelosi a racist. She’s not a racist. They call anybody a racist, when they run out of cards.”

Tova Fry helped organize the rally.

“Pelosi has been, uh, holding back the progressive elements who are pushing for impeachment,” Fry said.

She’s an activist with the grassroots socialist organization, People’s Alliance.

“There’s been an increasing number of hate crimes in this last year,” Fry said. “And since he’s taken office. I’m jewish myself and I know that there’s been actions against Jewish Synagogues as well.”

This week, the house judiciary committee saying it is looking into possibly recommending articles of impeachment against the president.

But that’s as a result of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into obstruction of justice, not hate.

“We are in a state of crisis,” Rafael Jesus Gonzalez, activist, said.

”She needs to twist some arms,” Justin Russell said. “And she needs to get people behind this because its important.”

Speaker Pelosi did not make an appearance at Saturday’s rally.