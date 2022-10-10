(KRON) — Firefighters with the Santa Clara County Fire Department are at the scene of a broken underground gas line that’s impacting three structures, according to a tweet from CalFire. The situation has “been mitigated” according to a tweet from CalFire.

The incident, dubbed the #HalfIncident, is affecting the area of Half Road between Peet and Elm. Earlier, residents in the impacted area had been advised to shelter in place.

Firefighters will remain at the scene for the next 30-60 minutes, the tweet said. People are advised to remain clear of the area until resources have cleared the scene.