Shelter in place: Firefighters battling fire along Marsh Creek Road

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Firefighters are on scene battling more than a dozen vegetation fires between Brentwood and Clayton in Contra Costa County.

The fire is now being called the Marsh Fire.

The fire is burning through a six mile stretch of road between Morgan Territory Road and Dear Valley.

At 7:19 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that Morgan Territory Road is now open to the public.

Firefighters will remain on the scene overnight and through tomorrow to secure the perimeters of the fires.

Incident Commander Mike Marcucci says, the fire is not threatening any homes or structures.

As of 5:05 p.m., the fire is 655 acres and 75% contained.

#marshcomplex (update) Marsh Creek Rd and Morgan Territory Rd west of the community of Brentwood (Contra Costa County) Over 300 firefighters continue to work on containing the three largest fires in the complex. Fire is holding at 655 acres and 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/PFhYErQd0v — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 3, 2019

Firefighters expect to have the fires under control today.

A Shelter In Place has been ordered and residents are advised to stay inside and close all windows and doors.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

