(KRON) — Residents in the immediate area of the 200 block of Cleveland Court in Tamalpais Valley are being asked to shelter in place, according to an alert from the Marin County Sheriff’s Office. Officers with the MCSO and Southern Marin Fire Department are at a residence in the area where a small explosive device has been located, according to the release.

The device is reportedly located at the residence of a person who passed away recently. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking residents in the immediate vicinity of the residence shelter in place,” the alert states.

The UC Berkeley Bomb Squad is also responding to the scene to assist. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.