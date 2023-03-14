SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Emergency crews are on the scene in the area of 555 California Street between Montgomery Street and Spring Street due to “an obstruction,” according to the SF Department of Emergency Management. People are being asked to avoid the area, expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes.

No injuries have been reported and as of 3:20 p.m., shelter in place orders remain in effect. Two windows have been shattered due to high winds and several blocks are closed for the public’s safety. Businesses in the area have been told to shelter in place.

Two windows are damaged, one is completely broken, according to the SF Fire Department. the other one is cracked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.