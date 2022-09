SAN LORENZO, Calif. (KRON) — Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a homicide that may have been a result of road rage, according to a tweet from ACSO.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Lewelling Boulevard. Deputies suspect it stemmed from a “possible road rage dispute.” The suspect fled the scene in their vehicle towards I-880.

