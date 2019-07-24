Sheriff: Search for suspect who robbed 2 women at San Carlos Trader Joe’s

SAN CARLOS (KRON) – Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect who targeted two victims at Trader Joe’s in San Carlos on Tuesday.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says the man is described as having a dark complexion and was wearing blue jeans at the time.

The department says the crimes committed include strong-armed robbery and grand theft.

Officials are currently following-up on leads.

Between the hours of two and three in the afternoon, the first victim was at the Trader Joe’s located at 1428 El Camino Real.

The woman had her purse stolen out of her shopping cart that she left unattended.

The second victim was targeted just minutes later in the alleyway between Trader Joe’s and Walgreens.

According to authorities, she was walking through the alley when the man forcefully grabbed the woman’s wallet from her purse that she had hanging from her shoulder.

The victim told officials that the man ran toward El Camino Real.

Deputies arrived, however, were unable to find the suspect.

The sheriff’s office says it remains unknown at this time if the two incidents are related.

Authorities would like to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and keep belongings close to you.

If you see something suspicious, please contact law enforcement.

If you have information on Tuesday’s incident, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (650) 599-1536.