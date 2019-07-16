Sheriff: Watsonville man shot, killed after breaking into campers’ tent in Stanislaus forest

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (KRON) — A Watsonville man was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a tent where two campers were sleeping at the Stanislaus National Forest last week.

The man was identified Tuesday as Timothy Edward Smith, 36, of Watsonville.

The shooting happened overnight on July 11 at the Deadman Campground in the forest.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department, Smith entered the tent around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s department says the woman woke up and found Smith on top of her.

That’s when some type of confrontation started, leading to the deadly shooting.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

The campground is located near Highway 108 and Kennedy Meadows Road.