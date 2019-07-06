Sheriff’s department investigating homicide in Pacheco

PACHECO (KRON) — A 29-year-old man was killed in Pacheco Friday afternoon.

The initial call that came into the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department said a man covered in blood was lying on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of Pacheca Boulevard.

The call came in around 12:12 p.m. Friday.

Detective say the homicide does not appear to be random and that the victim and suspect were familiar with each other.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear how the victim died.