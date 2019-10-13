Shocking video captures car strike 69-year-old Antioch man, drive off

ANTIOCH (KRON) — Horrifying video shows an Antioch man being struck by a white car while he’s walking his huskies.

Clarke Stevens said he was left for dead just a day after celebrating his 69th birthday.

“I never had to experience anything like that before,” Stevens said.

The hit-and-run was caught on camera on the morning of Oct. 2 on Heron Way.

The video from a neighbor shows the suspect driving around Stevens and then taking off right after striking him.





Stevens said he couldn’t believe he was just left there in the street.

“It seemed surreal is probably the best description,” he said.

Doctors said Stevens has a severely bruised hip, ankle and thumb.

He also has a Subdural Hematoma, which is a collection of blood on his brain.

His head went through car’s windshield when he was hit.

“I’m just lucky I’m here because the hip should’ve been broken, the ankle probably should’ve been broken,” Stevens said.

Friends have helped share flyers of the car believed to be a white Toyota or Honda.

They’re hoping to spread the word as much as possible.

Stevens said whoever is responsible doesn’t belong in his community, but he is thankful to be alive and that his dogs — Joey and Sweet Pea weren’t hurt.

“Maybe I was left here to help somebody realize it was there duty to come forward,” he said. “And maybe they need to learn a lesson, I don’t know. I’m here, I’m glad.”