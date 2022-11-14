ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A teenage girl is in the hospital after police say she was shot by an employee at a bakery in Rohnert Park, according to a statement from Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On Sunday around 5:55 p.m., the DPS was called to the scene of a reported shooting with injuries at Sourdough & Co., located at 6356 Commerce Boulevard. After public safety officers arrived on scene, they found and detained the suspect in the incident as she attempted to flee on foot.

Police officers, fire crews and emergency medical personnel provided aid to the victim at the scene, and she was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Rohnert Park public safety officers processed the crime scene. They say the shooting occurred inside of the business, and a gun was also found at the scene.

The suspect was later identified by law enforcement as Jade Cutrer, 19, of Santa Rosa. Police say she is an employee of Sourdough & Co. Police say they interviewed her while she was in custody.

The victim was identified as a 16-year-old girl from Rohnert Park. She is still hospitalized and remains in stable condition. Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and this incident was not a random act of violence.

Cutrer was arrested on one felony count of attempted murder, one felony county of possession of a firearm without a serial number and one felony county of child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury. She was taken to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility and is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bail.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Detective Kevin Escher at (707) 588-3542 and refer to Case #22-4496.