(KRON) — A shooting caused a BART station in West Oakland to close for about 30 minutes on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for BART.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a major delay at West Oakland in all directions due to earlier police activity. West Oakland is now open for normal train service. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) June 25, 2022

There were reports of a shooting inside of a train around 1:15 p.m. According to BART one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Currently there are no suspects in custody.

The station reopened around 1:55 p.m. according to a tweet from BART. Train service in the area was delayed due to BART needing to “single track” all of the trains through West Oakland.

