BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting on Interstate-80 led to a crash on the freeway Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 11:20 p.m. CHP officers responded to a traffic collision and “possible shooting” on Interstate-80 close to University Avenue. CHP tells KRON4 that it appears a vehicle was hit by a bullet and was then involved in a crash. There were no injuries in the incident, and it is still under investigation.

Parts of I-80 were closed for about an hour while the scene was examined. Citizen App video from the scenes shows cars in bumper-to-bumper traffic during the investigation.