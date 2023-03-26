OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One person died in a shooting in Oakland’s Lynn neighborhood in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Oakland Police Department.

A ShotSpotter activation in the 1200 block of East 34th Street alerted the OPD communications center just after 3 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds, who later died of his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to OPD. The victim’s identity has been withheld until their next of kin can be notified.