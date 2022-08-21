RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for information on a shooting death that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from Richmond Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Southside Park near South 6th Street and Virginia Avenue. RPD confirms that one person was shot and declared dead at the scene.

The victim is a 33-year-old man from Hayward. Police will not be releasing his name pending notification of next of kin. Detectives are working on leads, but there is no one in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Mauricio Canelo at (510) 620-6860, mcanelo@richmondpd.net or our Anonymous Tip line (510)307-8177.