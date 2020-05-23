VIDEO: Shooting in Walnut Creek parking lot leaves 2 injured, suspects on the loose

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two suspects involved in a shooting.

On May 21, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 1200 block of Newell Avenue around 6:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found bullet casings, shattered glass and drops of blood in the area.

Officers soon learned that two men were taken to local hospitals for gunshot wounds related to the incident. Both men sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

Further investigation revealed that the incident occurred in the parking lot of a business where surveillance video captured the shooting.

Video shows two suspects armed with handguns approach the passenger side of a parked car. At the time, one victim was sitting in the passenger seat. The suspects, who were wearing face masks, shot at the victim.

Officials say the victim was struck at least once.

The driver of the parked car, identified as John Rankin, shot back at the two suspects and struck an innocent bystander who was sitting in a car parked nearby. Rankin also struck a second car who was also parked in the parking lot.

The suspects fled the scene and have yet to be identified.

As a result of the investigation, Rankin was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited vehicle. Officials say Rankin is a Detroit, Michigan resident.

Both suspects are described as adult males with dark skin.

The Walnut Creek Police Department released video Saturday, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please call Detective Leonard at 925-256-3523.

