ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post.

“Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your patience.”

No other information on the alleged shooting was immediately made available.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 925-778-2441.