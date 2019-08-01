Shooting investigation underway at Santa Cruz Metro Bus Station

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) – Santa Cruz Police Department was dispatched Wednesday afternoon due to shots fired near the Metro Bus Station on the 900 block of Pacific Ave.

At approximately 4:03 this afternoon, two individuals got into an altercation that resulted in gunfire.

Both the suspect and the victim fled the scene, immediately following the event.

When police arrived officers recovered the fire firearm and found multiple shell casings.

An unoccupied parked vehicle was struck multiple times.

Detectives are still looking into additional video for evidence to identify both parties involved.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information or witnessed the event are asked to contact authorities at (831) 420-5820.

Latest Headlines: