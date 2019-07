HAYWARD (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect after a shooting in Hayward.

The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. at the corner of A Street and Princeton Street.

The suspect left the area after the shooting, according to authorities.

One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

This is developing, check back for updates







Photos courtesy: @adellymccaffrey, Barbara Gallegos