SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting that occurred at Haight and Cole streets on Thursday is being investigated, according to San Francisco Police Department Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. The shooting occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday, in the midst of the city’s massive 4/20 celebration on Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park.

Gunfire was exchanged between individuals, possibly in relation to a vehicle break-in, Vaswani said. Police found various caliber casings on the scene. Police are unaware of any injuries at this time.

Everyone involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived.