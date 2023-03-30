(KRON) — One person is dead after a freeway shooting in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting happened on eastbound 580 at Park Boulevard, officers said.

I-580 is closed in that area for the investigation. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Officers said they responded to a crash around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they got there, officers determined it was a freeway shooting. Officers said they found one person in the car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.