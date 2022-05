(KRON) — There was a shooting at Sun Valley Mall in Concord on Friday night, the Concord Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Officers are on the scene investigating in response to a shooting in the parking lot along Contra Costa Boulevard, Concord police tweeted.

No injuries have been reported. Information regarding suspects or victims is very limited, according to police. No other details are known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.