SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is on the loose after a shooting in the parking lot of a Top Golf in San Jose on Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Around 10:15 p.m. an assault with firearm occurred in the parking lot of Top Golf at 10 Topgolf Drive. Police say a woman was shot at least one time before being taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.
Police say the suspect fled the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and police could not share further details.
