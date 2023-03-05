SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect is on the loose after a shooting in the parking lot of a Top Golf in San Jose on Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Around 10:15 p.m. an assault with firearm occurred in the parking lot of Top Golf at 10 Topgolf Drive. Police say a woman was shot at least one time before being taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the suspect fled the scene. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and police could not share further details.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.