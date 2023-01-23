HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) — Law enforcement is responding to separate shootings in Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect in the shootings is now in custody.

According to California State Senator Josh Becker, citing the Sheriff’s Office, at least four people are dead as a result of separate shootings that took place in Half Moon Bay. Becker says the situation is still “active.”

The Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene near Hwy 92 and the Half Moon Bay city limits. The tweet confirming the incident was shared by the Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 p.m. KRON4 has confirmed that CalFire’s San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit is also responding to the shooting.

A daycare named Holy Family Children’s Center located on HWY 1 was placed on lockdown around 3 p.m., officials confirmed to KRON4. Most children were picked up by their parents, but two are still waiting.

Officials with Holy Family tell KRON4 that they were told of a shooting near Hwy 92. Officials said the suspect killed people before heading south on Hwy 1 towards a mushroom farm nearby. Around 15 minutes ago the local police confirmed that the facility could lift the lockdown, but administrators decided to keep it in place as the situation develops.

Officials with the daycare say that police are still looking for a suspect at this time. The center will close once the final two children have been picked up.

Holy Family Children’s Center was placed lockdown at around 3 pm.

Most Kids already picked up by parents, 2 remain.

They were told about a shooting near HWY 92 and heard that the person killed people and then they went south HWY 1 to a mushroom farm near the center.

PD officer left us about 10 minutes ago lifting the lockdown. They do not need to be on lockdown, but they are choosing to stay on lockdown.

PD is still looking for a suspect.

They sent out a message to our parents.

The center will close once the 2 kids are picked up

Traffic is currently being redirected due to road closures on Hwy 92. Drivers are asked to use Hwy 1 thru Pacifica as an alternate route, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Half Moon Bay is a small community of less than 12,000 people in the Bay Area’s Peninsula. The city sits less than 30 miles outside of San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.