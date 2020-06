CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting that has shut down part of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon is under investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Eastbound lanes at Laurel Road on Highway 4 has temporarily shut down.

Officials say to expect delays and take alternate routes if possible.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION underway at #hwy4 e/b at Laurel Rd temporarily shutdown as of 1317 for investigation. Expect delays & seek alternate routes if possible. Our @CHP_GoldenGate ISU unit is handling this investigation. Please direct your inquires to them. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5FJhK8f7lh — CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) June 19, 2020

No additional details are available at this time.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story