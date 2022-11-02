SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Salinas are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Main Street. Police dispatched at 3:40 p.m. arrived to find a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition. Police said the shooting occurred after a fight broke out in a parking lot, after which three people were seen getting into a car that fled northbound from the scene.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Zamora at (831)758-7148.

