(KRON) — A shooting that took place over the weekend in Oakland in which two Berkeley High students were killed occurred at an unauthorized party being held at an Airbnb rental, KRON4 has learned. The shooting, which occurred Saturday night at a house party, left two students dead and two others injured.

At a news conference on Monday, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said the shooting was not gang related but that it was due to a conflict that might have started at school. The shooting took place at a 17-year-old’s birthday party, according to the chief. There were around 30 people in attendance.

“Gun violence in the City of Oakland has plagued young people more than I’ve seen,” said Armstrong. “It’s unacceptable to have to talk about a school shooting from last week and then come to you today on this shooting, it’s really troubling to me.”

The shooting occurred just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night at premises located on the 950 block of Apgar Street. A spokesperson for Airbnb confirmed the location was an Airbnb rental and that the party was “unauthorized,” meaning it was thrown “without the knowledge or consent” of the host, or owner of the property.

The two students who were killed at the party were identified as Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and Jazy Sotelo Garcia, 17.

“We join the Oakland community in condemning the criminal gun violence that prompted this senseless tragedy,” said Airbnb in a statement to KRON4. “Our priority at this time is providing our support for those impacted, including our Host, and we are in touch with the Oakland Police Department to support their investigation.”

Airbnb also told KRON4 it has banned parties at its rental properties around the world and was employing anti-party technology to crack down on unauthorized use of its platform. The booking guest who booked the rental for Saturday night’s party has been removed from the platform, Airbnb confirmed to KRON4.

A fatal shooting at an Orinda Halloween party that left five dead in 2019 was part of the inspiration for Airbnb changing its rental police to crack down on parties.

Saturday night’s shooting was the latest in a spate of violent incidents that have erupted around Oakland in the past few weeks. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.