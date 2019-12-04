Shoplifting spree caught on camera

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Thousands of dollars worth of high end beauty products are being shoplifted out of multiple Sephora Stores in the Bay Area, according to a Sephora employee.

In the cell phone video above you’ll witness a pair of women who appear to be doing some major shoplifting inside of the Sephora store in Corte Madera.

“Anything that’s luxury. Gucci, Dior, Channel,” explains the associate.

The video was recorded on Friday Nov. 22.

One week later, on Black Friday, the same pair of shoplifting suspects were seen inside of a Sephora store in Novato.

The associate explains these women are a part of a crew of female shoplifters targeting Sephora stores all over the Bay Area.

The associate went on to say, “They’ve hit a lot of the San Francisco area, all North Bay areas as well as East Bay. It happens multiple times but recently it’s getting worse and worse. They know how we work in the store. They know what we are not allowed to do. They know that we are not allowed to stop them or anything. We just have to let them go. I really hope somebody recognize them. Tip their names off, you know? It’s just wrong of them doing that. I just want them to be stopped.”

If you recognize these two suspects you’re asked to contact your local police department.

