Shoppers adjust to new guidelines as businesses reopen in Sonoma County

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, Phase 2 of the state’s new public health orders has begun.

The re-opening of certain non essential businesses like boutiques, bookstores, sporting good stores and jewelry shops just to name a few.

Here in Sebastopol, shops are opening for the first time in weeks and it’s bringing window shopping to a whole new level.

Hand sanitizer could be seen at the front door of Artisana. Tej Greenhill is the owner. She brings the products of her antique shop to the front door where there’s a sign asking customers to wear a mask and sanitize before handling the merchandise.

Jewelry is on display to make shopping easier – David Maglione got a gift just in time for Mother’s Day.

“I bought some earrings for my wife it’s her birthday and Mother’s Day tomorrow so I got a little bit of both,” Maglione said. “I was able to shop through the window and it’s still a little awkward they were able to bring a tray out and i was able to pick something and everything was done through the door.”

In Santa Rosa, customers can ring the door bell at Village Art Supply.

The whole transaction is done at the door.

Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties are allowing many non essential businesses to reopen after being shut down since mid-march because of the shelter in place order.

Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plans began Friday.

Kristen Kiriakos co-owns the art store in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village, she says it’s still chandelling to operate during the pandemic.

“It’s still hard because you know we can’t have people in the store and everybody is a little bit different now you know everybody has this space, these masks, you can’t smile, it’s all different,” she said.

In Cotati, signs for curbside pick up are up but not for takeout.

Longtime resident Donna Stegman is doing her part to support small businesses.

“Cafe Salsa is still open for takeout,” Stegman said. “We can come and get takeout but i’m concerned about the restaurants and businesses that aren’t able to do takeout. I don’t want to see our town die.”

A lot of these stores are posting their products on social media pages. Customers can call in orders and pick up curbside — a different way to shop but business owners say every bit helps.

