(KRON) — Showers are forecast throughout the day Thursday with rainfall totals expected to be anywhere from a tenth to a half an inch. You’ll want to keep the rain jackets handy as well as wearing an additional layer as temperatures will remain cool in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

We had rain earlier this week, now the rain today with more rain expected Saturday morning and yet another round likely into Tuesday of next week. Rainfall is going to be most significant for the North Bay, generally diminishing further south.

Snow in the Sierra Nevada is likely at its greatest once you head north of Lake Tahoe. That’s where it’s going to really start stacking up. We expect to dry out tomorrow before another round of rain arrives heading into Saturday. Sunrise in San Francisco for Thursday was at 6:36am. Sunset will be at 7:45pm.