(KRON) — If you’re planning to see the new film Minions: The Rise of Gru you may just run into a group of well-dressed youngsters having a good time.

A new TikTok trend has young folks dressing up in fancy clothing and heading to the theatre to see the new Minions film. The groups are often made up mostly of teenage boys. Theaters have seen disruptions from the trend, which has resulted in some theaters ‘banning’ teenagers wearing suits.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, close to 90% of the The Rise of Gru’s audience has been 25 years old or younger so far. The trend only served to help the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise, pushing it to earn over $123 million nationwide in its opening weekend.

But what started the trend? It’s unclear where the trend originated, but a TikTok posted to the official Minions account seems to be in support of the movement. The post reads, “Your day has come,” while showing images of young men dressed up in suits. The caption reads “Bobspeed you gentleminions.”