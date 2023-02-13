A car participates in a sideshow on the bridge (Photo courtesy of CHP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A sideshow took over the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to a report of a large sideshow that was blocking the eastbound side of Interstate 80 on the Bay Bridge. The participants reportedly blocked all lanes and shoulders, which prevented officers from getting to the scene, according to CHP.

(Photos courtesy of California Highway Patrol)

Officers parked their patrol vehicles and attempted to break up the activity on foot. At the scene, CHP made one arrest on suspicion of DUI and cited another person for aiding and abetting a street race.

Officers collected video evidence from the scene, and it is now being reviewed by investigators. CHP is still trying to identify further sideshow participants, and the agency plans to seek vehicle seizure warrants for any vehicle positively identified as a participant in the sideshow.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact CHP at 415-557-1094.

This isn’t the first time the Bay Bridge has been taken over by a sideshow. In December 2022, over 100 vehicles participated in a sideshow that shut down traffic on the bridge around 1 a.m.