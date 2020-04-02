Simple instructions on how to make your own face mask

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — COVID-19 has infected more than 1 million people around the world as the deadly virus continues to spread.
And as cases continue to increase, so does the demand for masks. But people panic-buying has resulted in a shortage of masks that medical personnel need to do their jobs.
If you’re going crazy trying to find a mask, don’t! You’re probably better off making your own and saving the medical ones for professionals who rely on them.
This will also give you and the family something to do while in the house — even for those who aren’t the most crafty.
The materials you will need are a tightly woven or non-woven machine washable fabric, material for inner lining, a 1/4-inch of elastic and a large paperclip.
Below are instructions from Inside Edition’s Deborah Norville.
INSTRUCTIONS:
** Use template below from DeborahNorville.com to follow instructions with
- Using template below, cut two pieces of fabric – 9″ x 7″
- Cut one piece of 9″ x 7″ inner lining
- Cut two 5 & 1/2″ pieces of elastic
- Lay the fabric right side together with inner lining on top
- Stitch 1/4″ seam across the top 9″ side
- Flip and bring wrong sides together. Open paper clip and place in center “pocket” as indicated on the template
- Stitch pocket around paperclip
- Return to wrong sides sides together
- Place end of one piece of elastic on side below top seam, place other end at lower edge, allowing for 1/4″ seam
- Stitch in place, stitching about 1″ around lower edge
- REPEAT for other side. Clip corners and turn
- Stitch lower edge closed
- Using template, make three 1″ pleats across mask. Be sure pleats are directed down
- Pin and stitch pleats 1/4″ from edge
- Stitch a second time, with stitching at edge of mask
This mask can be washed and reused.
For the visual learners, you can find videos embedded below.
HOW TO SEW A MEDICAL FACE MASK // TUTORIAL
HOW TO SEW A FITTED FABRIC FACE MASKS FOR BEGINNERS: EXTENDED EDITION WITH STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONS
HOW TO SEW A FACE MASK WITH FABRIC TIES // TUTORIAL!
HOW TO SEW A SIMPLE FACE MASK TUTORIAL
FOR BEGINNERS! HOW TO MAKE A FABRIC FACE MASK AT HOME EASY
Officials can’t really say yet whether face masks make a significant difference against the virus. But protecting yourself never seems like a bad idea.
And remember, even if you don’t want to wear a mask, you can use any kind of fabric to cover your face when you step outside, whether that be a scarf or different type of article of clothing.
But most importantly — and something that worries infectious disease experts — covering your face when you’re out does not overrule social distancing. When wearing a mask or something alike, you should still be following social distancing guidelines.
