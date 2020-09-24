Six Bay Area schools receive prestigious National Blue Ribbon award

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room in Washington. The U.S. Education Department is promising to process student loan forgiveness claims for nearly 170,000 borrowers within 18 months as part of a proposed settlement announced Friday in a federal lawsuit filed in California. The lawsuit alleged that DeVos illegally stalled a program known as borrower defense to repayment, which forgives federal student loans for borrowers who are cheated by their colleges. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KRON) – The U.S. Department of Education issued the National Blue Ribbon Award to six Bay Area schools Thursday, joining a total of 367 schools across the country in recognition of excellence.

Amelia Earhart School in Alameda, Fox Elementary School in Belmont, Green Valley Elementary School in Danville, Hidden Hill Elementary School in San Ramon, Yavneh Day School in Los Gatos and Yick Wo Elementary School in San Francisco received the award, along with 30 other schools across California.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The award goes to schools who have either achieved high performance, or have closed academic achievement gaps. Started 38 years ago, up to 420 schools can be nominated for the award every year from all U.S. states and territories. Almost 10,000 awards have been given to more than 9,000 schools, with some winning multiple times.

A virtual awards ceremony is planned to be held on November 12 and 13 to commemorate the awardees.