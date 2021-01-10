Six inmates escaped from Merced County Jail, according to authorities

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Six inmates escaped from Merced County downtown jail at around midnight Sunday, according to authorities.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation determined that the inmates were able to gain access to the roof of the facility and utilize a homemade rope to scale down the side of the jail.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has formed a task force to track down and apprehend the inmates.













Anyone with information or anyone who sees any of these individuals is asked not to approach them and to immediately call 9-1-1.