MENLO PARK, Calif (BCN) — Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park on Thursday, police officials said.

The citations were issued during a decoy operation by the Menlo Park police and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The program, called a Decoy Shoulder Tap operation, targets adults who purchase alcohol for people younger than 21 years of age.

KRON On is streaming news live now

During the operation, a minor working under the supervision of officers stood outside a liquor or convenience store and asked patrons to buy them alcohol, according to Menlo Park police officials. If the adults agreed to purchase alcohol for the minor, agents arrested and cited them for furnishing alcohol to the minor.

The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, according to police officials.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.